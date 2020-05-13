Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, reaching $365.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,267. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

