Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,017. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

