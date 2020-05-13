Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 13,654,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,573,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

