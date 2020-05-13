Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

