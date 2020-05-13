Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,674,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

