Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,011. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

