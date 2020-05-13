Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $132,699.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,400,628.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,935,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,322,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

