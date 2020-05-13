Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 63,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,253. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

