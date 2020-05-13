Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 33,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

