Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 107,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

GNTX traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 399,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.