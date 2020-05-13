Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

TYL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $332.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

