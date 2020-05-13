Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.66. 74,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.