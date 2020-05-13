Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.