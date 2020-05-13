Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 32,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,898. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

