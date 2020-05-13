Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 36,400 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 9,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.