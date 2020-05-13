Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. 137,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,537. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.88. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.20.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

