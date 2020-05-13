Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,201 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 14,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,177. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

