Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 63,500 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,379. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

