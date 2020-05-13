Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after buying an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

