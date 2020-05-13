Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

INN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 104,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,522. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Earnings History for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit