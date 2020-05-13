Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

INN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 104,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,522. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

