Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

