Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million.

SNCR stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $48,521 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

