T. Rowe Price Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 160,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

