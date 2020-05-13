TaaS (TAAS) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $228.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00006138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02077969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00177760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

