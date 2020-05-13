Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

TAIT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,615. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

