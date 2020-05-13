Tamarack-Valley-Energy’s (TNEYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

TNEYF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

