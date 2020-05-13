TD Securities Trims Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Target Price to $1.60

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLYF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 39,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

