TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLTZY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised TELE2 AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 14,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.48. TELE2 AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

