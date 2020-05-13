Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

