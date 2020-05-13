Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered Telenav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

TNAV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $247.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.26. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Telenav by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 376,694 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 321,512 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 255,797 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

