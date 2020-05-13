Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $32.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $777.38. 13,666,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,046,713. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

