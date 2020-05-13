Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,943. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

