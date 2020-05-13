TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

