THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinrail and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $7,266.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

