TheStreet Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to D

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 487,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.