TheStreet Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to D

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 487,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

