THORChain (RUNE) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $182,970.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

