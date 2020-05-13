Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Tilray stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

