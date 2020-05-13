TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.83.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $99.09.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

