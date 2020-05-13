TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $131.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TMXXF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.