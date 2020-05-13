TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $131.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TMXXF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of TMXXF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit