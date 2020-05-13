TODS S P A/ADR’s (TDPAY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TDPAY stock remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. TODS S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

