TravelNote Trading 34% Lower This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. TravelNote has a market cap of $6,071.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

