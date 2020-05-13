TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $145,127.09 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $145,127.09 and approximately $20,405.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.