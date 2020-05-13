Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $275,185.79

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Truegame has a market cap of $275,185.79 and approximately $23,224.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.03587087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

