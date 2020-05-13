TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0105 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.55 million and $293,002.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.03613455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031700 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001904 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.