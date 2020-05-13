U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, May 4th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

