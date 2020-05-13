UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 510,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,152. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

