UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. INTRUM AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

