UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SALVATORE FERRA/ADR alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.