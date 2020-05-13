UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

