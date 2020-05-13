UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

