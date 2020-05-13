UBS Group Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.00 ($93.02).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €3.10 ($3.60) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.82 ($88.16). The stock had a trading volume of 566,849 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.15. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

